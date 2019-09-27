Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 38,205 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.53% of Photronics worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,443 shares of company stock valued at $694,771. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Photronics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 80,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $736.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

