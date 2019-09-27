Phocas Financial Corp. Has $43.92 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,909 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of Wolverine World Wide worth $43,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 215,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 65,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,511,000 after purchasing an additional 707,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

