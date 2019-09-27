Phocas Financial Corp. Has $15.09 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,135 shares of company stock worth $26,548,827. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $218.96. 497,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,224. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.