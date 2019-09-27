Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $58,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

