PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 23.8%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price rose 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $4.84, approximately 8,494,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,683% from the average daily volume of 305,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $40,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $87,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 489,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

