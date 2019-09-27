Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,914.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Phantasma has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $116,914.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

