Peter J. Sills Sells 20,430 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $952,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 15,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

