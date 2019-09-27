Peritus High Yield ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of HYLD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

