Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

LON:SUMO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.07). 63,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,793. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 million and a P/E ratio of -792.50. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.57.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

