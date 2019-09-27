Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLCL. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.70) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404.20 ($5.28).

Get Helical alerts:

Helical stock opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The firm has a market cap of $463.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 356.19.

In other Helical news, insider Matthew Bonning-Snook bought 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,348.74 ($1,762.37).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.