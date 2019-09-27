Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.64). The company had a trading volume of 116,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,030. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $355.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.08.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

