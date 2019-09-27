Peak Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

