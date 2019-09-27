Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,892 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $7.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.40. 15,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $259.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

