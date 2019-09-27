Patron Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, HitBTC and IDAX. Over the last week, Patron has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $27,359.00 and $1,671.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00191048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.