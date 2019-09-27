Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 190,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,011. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

