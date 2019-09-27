Parke Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

