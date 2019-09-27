Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,532. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 681,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 215,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

