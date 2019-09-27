Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

