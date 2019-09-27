Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 511,607 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.36.

About Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

