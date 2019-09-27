Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

