Paloma Partners Management Co Has $581,000 Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.