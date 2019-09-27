Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2023 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

BATS USDY remained flat at $$26.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

