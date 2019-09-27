P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.31 million, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.78.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.