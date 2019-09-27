P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIN stock remained flat at $$6.50 on Friday. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255. P & F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

