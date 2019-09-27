Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.57. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,777 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

