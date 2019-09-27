Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

