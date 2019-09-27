Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.81

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.55, with a volume of 76879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

