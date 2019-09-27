OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Earns Outperformer Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperformer rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

