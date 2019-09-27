Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.81. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.