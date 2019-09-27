OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.14. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 26 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

