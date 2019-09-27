Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) Trading Up 0.6%

Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

About Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

