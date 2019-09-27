Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC cut its position in Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Opes Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS:OPESU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. Opes Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Opes Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

