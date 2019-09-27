Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $5,043.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,999,564 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

