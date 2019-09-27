Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Ooma reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $307,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ooma by 99,100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,562. Ooma has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

