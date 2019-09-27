Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 47783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.