On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 380.20 ($4.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

