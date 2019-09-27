Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $897,409 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

