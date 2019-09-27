Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

