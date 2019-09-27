OKCash 1-Day Volume Hits $2,960.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.31 million and $2,960.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002288 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,193.13 or 0.99540411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,765,022 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

