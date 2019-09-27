Oilex (LON:OEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.24. Oilex shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 120,687,761 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

