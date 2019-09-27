Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.01 ($24.43).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

