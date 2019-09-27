Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) versus Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRSQ) Critical Review

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 5 0 2.83 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 193.37%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Epirus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Epirus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -3,450.84% -256.69% -88.46% Epirus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Epirus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 6.22, meaning that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Epirus Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $1.99 million 78.15 -$59.98 million ($1.57) -2.10 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Epirus Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD); and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. Its various preclinical programs include OTX-BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BSI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-KTO for the treatment of allergy; and OTX-CSI to treat chronic dry-eye. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds to address conditions of the eye. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. In addition, it is developing BOW080, a biosimilar version of Soliris for the treatment of ultra-rare blood disorders, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and BOW100, a biosimilar version of SIMPONI for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and psoriatic arthritis. The company has a license agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; license and collaboration agreement with Livzon Mabpharm Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Polpharma S.A. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On July 25, 2016, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

