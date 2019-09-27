Obyte Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Obyte has a market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $7,476.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $20.62 or 0.00256164 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.