O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OUSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. 68,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. O Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

