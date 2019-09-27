Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $118.66 Million in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,351,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Anaplan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anaplan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anaplan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $55,017.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 51,404 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,976,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,594,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 939,156 shares of company stock worth $49,147,930. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

