Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 807.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $129,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $91.13. 16,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

