Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 264,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

CSGP stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $589.31. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $606.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.52. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

