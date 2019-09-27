Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,182,182 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27,967.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of KLA-Tencor worth $140,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5,663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after buying an additional 1,303,895 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,823. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $162.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.