Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 254,591 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 402,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

NVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. Research analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 581,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter worth about $1,987,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 204,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 334,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.