Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03), approximately 221,814 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 368,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.32 million and a PE ratio of 17.19.

Numis Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

